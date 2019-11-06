|
Jeanette Hebert Breaux, age 91, passed away at Terrebonne General Medical Center on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Jeanette was surrounded by her loving family and reunited with her husband Howard and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Jeanette was a longtime resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday, Nov. 7 beginning at 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Jeanette is survived by her sons, Kermit L. Breaux and Daniel R. Breaux and wife Dana; daughters Colette B. Dupre and Bonnie B. Burgess and husband William "Billy"; grandchildren Kyle Breaux, Erin Detiveaux, Afton Massey, Brianne and Connor Burgess; great-grandchildren Alyssa and Emma Massey and Ava and Max Detiveaux; step-grandchildren Bobby and Chad Burgess; step-great-granddaughter, Cali Burgess.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Howard Breaux; parents Pierre and Ida LeBlanc Hebert; siblings Druby, Wilbert, Bruce, Andrew and Octave Hebert, Rita Babin, Bernice Lirette and Hazel Eschete.
Jeanette was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Jeanette loved all things beautiful, especially her family. She enjoyed spending time with them especially around the holidays. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Jeanette was a devout Catholic who loved and served her Lord. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Ladies Altar Society and Cleaning Angels. She also volunteered with the Emergency Relief Group and various other projects at church. Jeanette worked at LSU Cooperative Extension Service until her retirement after over twenty years of service.
Jeanette and her husband enjoyed each other's company in their later years. They enjoyed meeting people and traveling on tour buses. Jeanette and her husband Howard are in the presence of their Lord and Savior, and they leave a beautiful legacy behind.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 6, 2019