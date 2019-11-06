Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Jeanette Breaux
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Breaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Hebert Breaux


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Hebert Breaux Obituary
Jeanette Hebert Breaux, age 91, passed away at Terrebonne General Medical Center on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Jeanette was surrounded by her loving family and reunited with her husband Howard and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Jeanette was a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday, Nov. 7 beginning at 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Jeanette is survived by her sons, Kermit L. Breaux and Daniel R. Breaux and wife Dana; daughters Colette B. Dupre and Bonnie B. Burgess and husband William "Billy"; grandchildren Kyle Breaux, Erin Detiveaux, Afton Massey, Brianne and Connor Burgess; great-grandchildren Alyssa and Emma Massey and Ava and Max Detiveaux; step-grandchildren Bobby and Chad Burgess; step-great-granddaughter, Cali Burgess.

Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Howard Breaux; parents Pierre and Ida LeBlanc Hebert; siblings Druby, Wilbert, Bruce, Andrew and Octave Hebert, Rita Babin, Bernice Lirette and Hazel Eschete.

Jeanette was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Jeanette loved all things beautiful, especially her family. She enjoyed spending time with them especially around the holidays. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Jeanette was a devout Catholic who loved and served her Lord. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Ladies Altar Society and Cleaning Angels. She also volunteered with the Emergency Relief Group and various other projects at church. Jeanette worked at LSU Cooperative Extension Service until her retirement after over twenty years of service.

Jeanette and her husband enjoyed each other's company in their later years. They enjoyed meeting people and traveling on tour buses. Jeanette and her husband Howard are in the presence of their Lord and Savior, and they leave a beautiful legacy behind.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now