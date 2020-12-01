1/1
Jeanette Marie Bergeron Falgout
Houma - Jeanette Marie Bergeron Falgout, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 5:00 a.m. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.
We will be following COVID-19 restrictions regarding social distancing and face masks will be required.
Jeanette is survived by her sons, Craig Alan Falgout, and Eric Thomas Falgout; brother, Ray Bergeron and wife, Jaimie, and Robert Bergeron and wife, June; grandchildren, Trey Falgout and wife, Brooke, and Tyler Falgout and wife, Aly; great-grandchildren, Evangeline, Estelle, Hutchinson, Welker, Case, and James Falgout.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Oliver Marcel Falgout; father, Paul Camille Bergeron; mother, Edith Bridgett Bergeron; sister, Carmel Marie Pitre and husband, Floyd.
Jeanette was a parishioner of Maria Immacolata Catholic Church. She enjoyed bowling in the younger years and Astros baseball. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Falgout family.
To send condolences please visit www.chauvin funeralhome.com.
Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Maria Immacolata Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
