Jeanette Marie Bergeron Falgout
Houma - Jeanette Marie Bergeron Falgout, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 5:00 a.m. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.
We will be following COVID-19 restrictions regarding social distancing and face masks will be required.
Jeanette is survived by her sons, Craig Alan Falgout, and Eric Thomas Falgout; brother, Ray Bergeron and wife, Jaimie, and Robert Bergeron and wife, June; grandchildren, Trey Falgout and wife, Brooke, and Tyler Falgout and wife, Aly; great-grandchildren, Evangeline, Estelle, Hutchinson, Welker, Case, and James Falgout.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Oliver Marcel Falgout; father, Paul Camille Bergeron; mother, Edith Bridgett Bergeron; sister, Carmel Marie Pitre and husband, Floyd.
Jeanette was a parishioner of Maria Immacolata Catholic Church. She enjoyed bowling in the younger years and Astros baseball. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
www.chauvin funeralhome.com
