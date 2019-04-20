Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Jeanette Brendler
Jeanette Marie Dooley Pacas Brendler

Jeanette Marie Dooley Pacas Brendler Obituary
Jeanette Marie Dooley Pacas Brendler, age 71, passed away at her home Wednesday, April 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Jeanette was a native of Woodville, Mississippi and resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Magnolia at Chauvin Funeral Home Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 1 p.m. until funeral services at 3 p.m. The family will hold private burial services at a later date.
Jeanette is survived by her husband, Joseph Stephen Brendler Jr.; daughter, Lisa Pacas Pellegrin and husband Dave; grandaughter, Taylor Dupre Acosta and husband Ben; five step-grandchildren, Faith L. Boudwin and husband Mike, Tiffany Pellegrin Babin, Megan Pellegrin DeGeorge and husband Justin, Hannah Pellegrin Rockforte and husband Nicholas, Landon Pellegrin; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, George B. Dooley Jr. and wife Wilma, Rickey J. Dooley, Herbert L. Dooley, Warren P. Dooley and wife Bonnie; and sister Kathy D. Dooley and husband Pat; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George Brandon Dooley Sr. and Genevieve Marie Dixon Dooley.
Jeanette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She appreciated all things of beauty, especially her pets. Jeanette had a generous spirit, which led her to a career in nursing. She completed her education at Charity School of Nursing and was employed by Charity Hospital in New Orleans for over 20 years and then at Chabert Medical Center in Houma until her retirement in 2000. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019
