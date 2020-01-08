Home

McKneely Funeral Home - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
Jeanette Naquin
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
12911 East Main St.
Larose, LA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
12911 East Main St.
Larose, LA
Jeanette (Ledet) Naquin

Jeanette (Ledet) Naquin Obituary
Jeanette Ledet Naquin, age 70, a resident of Ponchatoula, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at home. Born on Jan. 27, 1949 in Larose, LA.

Jeanette is survived by husband, Nicholes Naquin Jr.; son, Nicholes Naquin III and wife, Kendra; daughter, Anita Naquin; son, Jai Naquin, and wife, Iris; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Janice Vega and husband Woodrow, Joyce Fontenot and husband, Larry and Sylvia Cheramie and husband, Tommy; and brothers, Teddy Ledet and wife Jannell, Ronald Ledet and wife, Susan and Edward Ledet and wife, Paulette.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Alice Ledet; and brother, Emile Ledet.

Visitation from 10 a.m. until religious Mass at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 12911 East Main Street in Larose.

Interment Our Lady of the Rosary Cemetery in Larose.
McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
