Jeanette "June" Fangue Porche, age 88, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was a longtime resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Wednesday, Nov. 27 beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery in Bayou Blue.
June is survived by her son, Kim John Porche and wife Clarissa. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Porche, Sr.; sons, Herbert Porche, Jr. and Garrett Porche, and daughter, Paula Porche Lancaster; parents, Bill and Etheldreada "Deedie" Chauvin Fangue Chiasson, second husband Garrett Chiasson and brother Steve Fungue.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 26, 2019