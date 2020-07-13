1/1
Jeanette Rebstock Guidry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette "Jin" Rebstock Guidry, 84, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2020, due to complications related to COVID-19.

Visitation will be for immediate family only due to COVID restrictions, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. June 17 at Cheramie Cemetery in Galliano. Masks are required as per regulations.

Mrs. Jeanette is survived by children, June Lefort (Michael), Reed Guidry (Claire), and Robert Guidry (Christine); daughter-in-law, Sherlene Guidry; grandchildren, Guy and Jay Lefort, Melissa, Corey, Sampson, Ike, and Rob Guidry; and great-grandchildren, Pierre, Remy, Jadie, Jay Matthew, and Jean Lefort, Elena, Maddox, Logan, Jordan, and Myla Guidry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robinson J. Guidry; son, Keith Guidry; grandchild, David Guidry; great-grandchild, Matthew Lefort; parents, Edward and Lorenza P. Rebstock; sister, Elsie R. Orgeron; brother-in-law, Eddie Orgeron; and in-laws, Sampson Guidry, and Alexina Guidry.

She was a homemaker queen who loved cleaning her home and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Lady of the Sea Hospital and most recently Ochsner St. Anne for their compassionate care.

To the staff at The Broadway, who cared for her over the past two years, the family would like to extend gratitude for the care provided. She often mentioned how appreciative she was for their care and called her caregivers her sisters.

Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved