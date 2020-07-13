Jeanette Rebstock Guidry

Jeanette "Jin" Rebstock Guidry, 84, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2020, due to complications related to COVID-19.



Visitation will be for immediate family only due to COVID restrictions, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. June 17 at Cheramie Cemetery in Galliano. Masks are required as per regulations.



Mrs. Jeanette is survived by children, June Lefort (Michael), Reed Guidry (Claire), and Robert Guidry (Christine); daughter-in-law, Sherlene Guidry; grandchildren, Guy and Jay Lefort, Melissa, Corey, Sampson, Ike, and Rob Guidry; and great-grandchildren, Pierre, Remy, Jadie, Jay Matthew, and Jean Lefort, Elena, Maddox, Logan, Jordan, and Myla Guidry.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robinson J. Guidry; son, Keith Guidry; grandchild, David Guidry; great-grandchild, Matthew Lefort; parents, Edward and Lorenza P. Rebstock; sister, Elsie R. Orgeron; brother-in-law, Eddie Orgeron; and in-laws, Sampson Guidry, and Alexina Guidry.



She was a homemaker queen who loved cleaning her home and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Lady of the Sea Hospital and most recently Ochsner St. Anne for their compassionate care.



To the staff at The Broadway, who cared for her over the past two years, the family would like to extend gratitude for the care provided. She often mentioned how appreciative she was for their care and called her caregivers her sisters.



Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.





