Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Talbot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Talbot


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanette Talbot Obituary
Jeanette Talbot, 78, a native of Labadieville and a resident of Houma, passed away on April 23, 2019.

Services will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her daughters, Dawn Gautreaux (Greg) and Angela Babin; son Todd Babin; brothers Larry and Ronnie Talbot; sister Mary Talbot; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kelly and Hilda Talbot, and sister Antoinette LeBlanc.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now