Jeanette Talbot, 78, a native of Labadieville and a resident of Houma, passed away on April 23, 2019.
Services will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her daughters, Dawn Gautreaux (Greg) and Angela Babin; son Todd Babin; brothers Larry and Ronnie Talbot; sister Mary Talbot; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kelly and Hilda Talbot, and sister Antoinette LeBlanc.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019