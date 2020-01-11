|
Jeanette Thibodeaux Dupre', 98, passed away at 11:27 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2019, surrounded by three generations of family in Wailuku, HI on the island of Maui, where she has resided with her daughter and son-in-law since 2012. Born December 2, 1921 in Breaux Bridge, she resided in Houma from 1922 to 1953 and Dec. 1965 to Jan. 2012.
She retired from South Central Bell and was a member of The Telephone Pioneers of America, the K.C. Auxiliary and the Catholic Daughters of America. She was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church.
There will be a funeral Mass at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, with burial in St Francis de Sales No. 2 Cemetery.
She is survived by one daughter, Sherrie Ann Dupre' Barnhard (Dane) of Wailuku; and one son, Rick Paul Dupre (Ruth) Fort Worth, Texas; four granddaughters, Jennifer Barnhard Smith of Chicago; Michelle Barnhard Espero of Wailea, Hi.; and Aubrey Nicole Dupre' McLinn, and Gabrielle Bethe Dupre Hitzfeld , Fort Worth; five great-grandsons and one great-grand-daughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maj. Welden J. Dupre'; her parents, Allie Thomas Thibodeaux and Isabel Castille Thibodeaux; and only sibling, Raymond Joseph Thibodeaux and his wife, Mae Daigle Thibodeaux.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020