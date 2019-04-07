|
Jeanne Birdsall Blanchard, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, just eight days before her 95th birthday.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9 from 9 a.m. until funeral time at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport. Mass will be at 11:00 A.M. with interment in Holy Savior Cemetery.
She is survived by her nine children: one son Dennis Blanchard (Cindy) of Raceland and eight daughters: Barbara Blanchard of Houma; Carol "Boo" Broussard (Peter) of Houma; Beverly Buie (Guy) of Bayou Blue; Marilyn Sinnes (Ron) of Bedford, Texas; Iris Eschette (Raymond) of Lockport; Lise Matherne (Harold) of Raceland; Karen DeBlieux (Jeff) of Houma, and April Blanchard (Melissa) of Lake Charles. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren: Amber B. Melancon whom she considered one of her daughters and who, along with her children who treated her as their youngest sister, was a dedicated caretaker; Lance Buie and Dawn B. Robinson; Corey, Courtney, and Clint Blanchard; Erica E. Poimboeuf, Ellen E. Howes, and Raymond "R.J." Eschette,Jr.; Leslie G. Martin, Lori, Byron and Joseph "Joe" Grabert; Jeff V, Matthew and Jacob DeBlieux; and 19 great-grandchildren. Her extended family included 11 more grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother Walter Birdsall (Betty) of Galliano, and sister-in-law Marion Adams Birdsall of Lockport, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Shelby Blanchard, her parents Joseph and Elizabeth Matherne Birdsall, three sisters Gertrude B. Beebe, Helen Birdsall, and Elizabeth "Liz" B. Pruett, and two brothers Joseph "Joe" Birdsall, Jr. and Raymond Birdsall.
She was a parishioner of Holy Savior Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Savior Catholic School, Holy Savior Catholic Church, or the .
The family would like to thank Rev. John Nambusseril, Stacy and Julie Gautreaux, and the entire staff at Notre Dame Hospice. A special thank you is also extended to Ms. Audrey Folse and Ms. Leomia Shelby who assisted the family in caring for their mom in her final days.
Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019