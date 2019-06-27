Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Jeanne Celestine Verdin

Jeanne Celestine Verdin Obituary
Jeanne Celestine Verdin, 101, a native of Pointe Aux Chene and a resident of Grand Bois, passed away on June 25, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. The burial will follow in Bisland Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Marie Verdin, Elzie Verdin (Peggy), Jane Verdin (Nacie), Elma Billiot, Thelma Viguerie (Raymond), Darlene Billiot (Jimmie), Evans Verdin (Lynette), Lester Verdin (Deborah) and Alexina Billiot; 42 grandchildren; 111 great-grandchildren; 56 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Evence Verdin; sons, L.J. Verdin; daughter, Elta Billiot; parents, Joseph and Celestine Roussell Verdin; brothers, Tousaint, Jacque, Henry, Calais and Sidney Verdin; sister, Elmira Verdin; grandchildren, Evelyn, Ralph, Bert Verdin, Helen and Clyde Roussell.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 27 to June 28, 2019
