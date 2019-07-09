Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Jeanne Hebert
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
1917 - 2019
Jeanne Hebert Obituary
Jeanne Hebert, age 101, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was a native of Theriot and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Burial will be held in St. Francis #1 Cemetery.

Jeanne is survived by her nieces and nephews, Suzanne, Ray and Derrill Riche, Sylvia, Editha, and Martha Falgout, James, Bernard, and Maude Elaine Theriot, Susan, Kenneth, Bobby, Xavier Theriot, and Diana Fanguy; and longtime family friends, Gerald, Mary Lou, Carmen and Bradly Johnston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Reynard Hebert; parents, Honora and Ida Vice Theriot; brothers, Raul, Percy, Emile, and Xavier Theriot; sisters, Audrey Daigle, Yvonne Pere, Alma Fanguy, Editha Falgout, and Mercedes Riche; and nieces and nephews, Ann, Agnes, Betty, Jenny, Emile and Janet.

Jeanne was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. She retired from AT&T after many years of service. She was a poll commissioner in Terrebonne Parish for many years. She enjoyed going to the camp and fishing.

The family would like to thank the loving and compassionate sitters that helped take care of Jeanne in her last years.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 9 to July 10, 2019
