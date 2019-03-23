Home

Jeanne Mae Domangue, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Hammond. He was born in 1946 in Houma to the late Randall and Gladys Domangue. She lived with her parents for most of her life until relocating to Happy Haven Homes in Hammond, where she resided for the past 23 years.

Jeanne is survived by her siblings: Christine (Nelis Chassion), Carl, Jimmy (Erlene), Gerald (Meryl), Marie (late Eugene Dupre), Larry (Pam), Dale, Mathew, Susan Clifton, and Merrile (Ricky Guidry); 12 nieces; and 12 nephews.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Janet Chauvin, Randy Ronda, Stephen, Thomas, and Emile; and one niece and nephew.

Mass will be held in her memory at a later date.

Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home in Covington, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019
