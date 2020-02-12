|
Jeanne Marie Breaux Crochet, age 90, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Born on Oct. 18, 1929, she was a native of Chacahoula and longtime resident of Montegut.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut on Friday, Feb. 14 beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with burial following in church cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Mohana and husband Louis, Patricia Chabert and husband Leonard, Elizabeth Crochet and companion Terry and Annette Cenac and husband William "Billy"; dearly loved by 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; niece Paulette Guion and husband, James; nephew Daniel Michel; as well as many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin Paul Crochet; son Elliot H. Crochet; parents Henry and Sadie Adoue Breaux; her sister, Evelyn Michel; and nephew Tommy Michel.
Jeanne embraced her Cajun heritage and loved large gatherings with family and friends. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be fondly remembered for her excellent cooking, crocheting, card-playing and love of music. As an avid Saints football and LSU basketball fan, she welcomed any opportunity to discuss her love of the game. She was her grandchildren's biggest cheerleader and attended their numerous events with a wink and a smile.
She was a member of the Montegut Homemakers Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Ave., Floor 15, New York, NY 10017.
The family would like to thank Dr. Russell Henry, Dr. Shyam Mani, Randy McKissick and TGMC CCU staff. The family is also grateful for her daily caregivers Angela, Eva and Melissa, as well as Bayou Home Care nurses and her numerous friends and family for their care and compassion.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020