Jeanne Zeringue Foret, 97, a native and resident of Raceland, died on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Visitation will be held at from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Feb. 27, St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Jeanne is survived by her daughters, Shirley Torres (Sidney), and Susan Granier (Bobby); 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Foret; parents, Raoul and Lucia Zeringue; and six brothers and three sisters.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020