Jeannie Pyle Truitt
Jeannie Pyle Truitt, age 65, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center. Jeannie was a native of Eldon, Iowa and a longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, November 27, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
We will be following COVID restrictions regarding social distancing and face masks will be required.
Jeannie is survived by her husband of forty-five years, Jimmy Truitt; sons, Chad Truitt and wife Angela, Jeremy Truitt and wife Janna; daughter, Jill Truitt Dye; grandchildren, Cheyenne Dye and fiancé Wesley Simmons, Kendell Dye, Sophie Dye, Samuel Truitt, Gabriel Truitt, and Madeline Truitt; great grandchildren, Rayne and Ember Simmons; sister, Linda Pyle Harwood.
Jeannie is preceded in death by her parents, Laverne and Frances Feldmann Pyle; grandchildren, Charlee Grace Truitt and Aiden Truitt.
Jeannie was a loving and beautiful woman who loved her family dearly. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and listening to music and watching T.V. Jeannie received her nursing degree from Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa and worked as a Nurse for many years as a charge nurse at Nelson Nursing Home in Fairfiled, Iowa and worked at Chabert Medical Center until her work injury that ended her career as a nurse. Anyone who knew Jeannie, knew she was famous for her Christmas sugar cookies. Jeannie will be missed by family and her beloved chihuahua, Daisey.
Jeannie came into life in which you would not consider normal. While in procession to the hospital her father had to stop at the nearest business. Jeannie was born in the local town funeral home of Eldon, Iowa. In which her name came from the person who assisted her mother with the birth. She was welcomed in the world at a funeral home and now her family and friends pay their last respects to her at a funeral home.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jeannie Truitt
To send condolences please visit www.chauvinfuneralhome.com
.
Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements
5899 Highway 311 Houma, Louisiana 70360
Phone:985-868-2536Fax: 985-876-5032