Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Paincourtville, LA
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Jeffery Bruce Robinson

Jeffery Bruce Robinson Obituary
Jeffery Bruce Robinson departed this life on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence in New Orleans. He was 65, a native of Paincourtville.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Paincourtville. Burial in the church cemetery.

Jeffery is survived by his sons, Demond Lemon (Kanika), and Jeffery Walters (Kyana); brothers, Roger and Sherman Robinson; sisters, Elsie Theard, Lucille Romaine, Rubystine Coleman, Melvina Robinson and Ethylene Tyler; aunt, Nelda Harden; six grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, Florestine and Lawrence Robinson; brothers, James, Louis, and Sterling Robinson; and sisters, Elnora Williams, Catherine Clair, and Josephine Robinson.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 18 to July 19, 2019
