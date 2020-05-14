|
|
Jeffery Wayne "Joe Pilaro" Sims departed this life on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales. He was 48, a native and resident of Belle Rose.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, May 16, at First Israel Baptist Church in Belle Rose.
Jeffery is survived by his mother and stepfather, Jomary S. and Steve (Boham) Hayes; sisters, Danielle Hayes (Michael Fisher), Kewanda Hayes, Katina H. Breaux, Angela Herbert and Jessica Harris (Trevin Sr.); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton J. Herbert Jr.; maternal and paternal grandparents; seven aunts; and nine uncles.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 14 to May 15, 2020