Jeffrey Anthony Falgout Sr.

Jeffrey Anthony Falgout Sr. Obituary
Jeffrey Anthony Falgout Sr. (Joe-Black), born June 13, 1950, from Grand Caillou living in Houma, passed away April 6, 2019.

Private services were held.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey, Falgout Jr. (Liz); granddaughter, Avayen Falgout; sister, Cathy Cortez (Curtis); brothers, Russell Jr. and Fred Falgout Sr. (Myra); stepdad, Harry Pellegrin; and numerous nephews and a niece.

He was preceded in death by this parents, Russell Falgout and Hester Tivet Falgout Pelegrin; brothers, Lloyd Sr. and Pery Falgout; and sister, Sally Ann Falgout.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
