|
|
Jeffrey Charles Kidd, Sr., 61, resident of Cut Off, native of Rochester, New York, succumbed to cancer on April 4, 2019. He passed on peacefully to be with the Lord, surrounded by his family.
Married to the love of his life for 42 years, he and Elizabeth raised three children together and were active in the lives of their four grandchildren. He said that when he saw Elizabeth at the young age of 17 it was love at first sight; they have been hand-in-hand ever since. Jeff was absolutely devoted to his family and worked in the oilfield for over 40 years to provide for them. He was an admirable Captain, often referred to by friends and co-workers simply as "Skip."
Jeff is survived by his wife Elizabeth Dardar Kidd, daughter Rhiannon Kidd Eng and son-in-law Emmanuel Eng, son Jeffrey Kidd, Jr. and daughter-in-law Jamie Kidd, son Brandon Kidd, grandchildren Noah, Eli, Isaiah and Joslyn, his stepmother Mary Kidd, brother Ricky Kidd and sister-in-law Maura, brother Greg Kidd and sister-in-law Becky, stepsisters Katie Nichols and Betsy Nichols and stepbrothers John Nichols and Matt Nichols. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Kidd, his mother Carol Webster Kidd and his brother Bobby Kidd.
He was a loving father, proud grandfather and a loyal friend. He loved the Lord and was an astonishing example of strength and selflessness. He lived a good life.
A visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5 until 9 p.m. and at Christian Family Center in Galliano on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 9 a.m. until service time. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. with procession following to Cheramie Cemetery for burial.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019