Jeffrey Louis Soudelier Sr., 77, a native of Bourg and resident of Houma, passed away on April 2, 2019.
Visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Soudelier; sons, William Soudelier and Jeffrey Soudelier Jr. (Angela); brother, Russel Soudelier (Cheryl); sister, Margaret Rhodes, Patsey Bergeron (Bobby), Emma Bergeron (Gary); grandchildren, Jeffrey Soudelier III, Alexis Soudelier, Ashley Soudelier, Justin Soudelier, Summer Soudelier, Tyler Brignac, Che'a Mouton, and Monique Luke Brunet (Kirk); and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by him daughter, Carla Soudelier Luke; parents, William and Agnes Ledet Soudelier; brothers, Henry Soudelier, Morris Soudelier, Jimmy Soudelier, William Soudelier Jr., and Joseph Soudelier; sisters, Mildred Veto, Edna Soudelier Dubois, and Tara Soudelier; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019