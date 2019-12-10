Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeneal Carrere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeneal Carrere

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeneal Carrere Obituary
Jeneal Carrere, 66, a lifelong resident of Dulac, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at Samart Funeral Home in Gray and will resume on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Jeneal is survived by her children, Sandra Carrere, Sondra Corbitt and husband Brandon Corbitt, Carroll Carrere Jr., and Chad Carrere and wife Summer Carrere; grandchildren, Mitchell, Misti, Joretta, Gabbie, Destiny, Ariel, Carroll, Sara, Sierra, Chazz, Arlon Jr., Noah, Journey, Chandler, Fabian, Samuel, Ayden, Gracie and Paul Jr.; friend, Carroll Carrere Sr.; and six sisters and two brothers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Brunella Trosclair; and great-grandchildren, Mitchell Blanchard and Shane Carrere.

Jeneal enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and dancing.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Gray is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeneal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -