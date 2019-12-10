|
Jeneal Carrere, 66, a lifelong resident of Dulac, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at Samart Funeral Home in Gray and will resume on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Jeneal is survived by her children, Sandra Carrere, Sondra Corbitt and husband Brandon Corbitt, Carroll Carrere Jr., and Chad Carrere and wife Summer Carrere; grandchildren, Mitchell, Misti, Joretta, Gabbie, Destiny, Ariel, Carroll, Sara, Sierra, Chazz, Arlon Jr., Noah, Journey, Chandler, Fabian, Samuel, Ayden, Gracie and Paul Jr.; friend, Carroll Carrere Sr.; and six sisters and two brothers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Brunella Trosclair; and great-grandchildren, Mitchell Blanchard and Shane Carrere.
Jeneal enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and dancing.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Gray is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019