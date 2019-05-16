|
|
Jennie L. Dickerson, 87, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday May 8, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time Saturday May 18, 2019 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2424 Grand Calliou Rd. The funeral will be at 2 p.m., with burial to follow in Woodlawn Ranch Cemetery.
Jennie is survived by her daughter, Sheril D. (Curtis) Jones Jr.; grandsons Curtis (Monique) Jones III and Quincy (Christina) Jones; adopted grandson Jason (Malissa) Parfait; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marclane Dickerson; parents, Southern and Pinkie Watson Jackson; brothers Southern Jackson Jr., Philmore Jackson Sr., and John Jackson; sisters Lettie Williams, Cora Butler, Viola Harris, Elizabeth Williams, Betty James, Mary and Martha Jackson; and grandson, Jamaal M. Jones.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 17, 2019