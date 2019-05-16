Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road P.O. Box 2668
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Dickerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie L. Dickerson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jennie L. Dickerson Obituary
Jennie L. Dickerson, 87, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday May 8, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time Saturday May 18, 2019 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2424 Grand Calliou Rd. The funeral will be at 2 p.m., with burial to follow in Woodlawn Ranch Cemetery.

Jennie is survived by her daughter, Sheril D. (Curtis) Jones Jr.; grandsons Curtis (Monique) Jones III and Quincy (Christina) Jones; adopted grandson Jason (Malissa) Parfait; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marclane Dickerson; parents, Southern and Pinkie Watson Jackson; brothers Southern Jackson Jr., Philmore Jackson Sr., and John Jackson; sisters Lettie Williams, Cora Butler, Viola Harris, Elizabeth Williams, Betty James, Mary and Martha Jackson; and grandson, Jamaal M. Jones.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now