Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Raceland, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Raceland, LA
Jennie Meacham "Jean" Verret

Jennie Meacham "Jean" Verret Obituary
Jennie "Jean "Meacham Verret, 98, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday, September 20, at St. Hilary Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, with burial to follow in Resurrection Memorial Park Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Donald Meacham; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Addis Meacham Sr.; second husband, Eugene Verret; sons, Addis Meacham Jr. and Myron Meacham; daughters, Patricia Meacham and Susan Meacham; parents, Emile and Alice Sapia; brothers, Wiltz Sapia and Emile "E.J." Sapia; and sisters, Edith Thibodeaux and Carrie Chouest.

She was a member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Council on Aging.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
