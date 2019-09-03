Home

Jennielynn (Badeaux) Russ Obituary
Jennielynn Badeaux Russ, 53, a native of Houma and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her two sons, Joey (Katie) Badeaux and David "DJ" (Amber) Chabert Jr.; parents, Henry Badeaux and Sally Matherne McBride; sister, Irene Badeaux (Arsen) Pfhister; and grandchildren, Kisa' and Julia Badeaux, Leah, Demi and Hunter Chabert.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Garrett "Rusty" Russ; and son, Marcel Chabert.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
