Jennielynn Badeaux Russ, 53, a native of Houma and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her two sons, Joey (Katie) Badeaux and David "DJ" (Amber) Chabert Jr.; parents, Henry Badeaux and Sally Matherne McBride; sister, Irene Badeaux (Arsen) Pfhister; and grandchildren, Kisa' and Julia Badeaux, Leah, Demi and Hunter Chabert.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Garrett "Rusty" Russ; and son, Marcel Chabert.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019