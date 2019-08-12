Home

Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
Thibodaux, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
Thibodaux, LA
Jennifer Boudreaux Hebert Obituary
Jennifer Boudreaux Hebert, 61, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Jennifer was a devout Catholic who lived her life for Jesus. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Mimi. She had a contagious smile and loving touch that had a positive influence on everyone she met. Jennifer's strong faith led her to pray nightly for all those on her prayer list. She was a dedicated and hard worker, who retired from Nicholls State University with 30 years of service.

She is survived by her loving husband, Kirk Hebert; daughter, Sara Hebert Paul and husband, Trent; grandchildren, Drake and Baby Paul; brother, Michael Boudreaux; in-law's, Andrew "Dooley" and Barbara Hebert; sister-in-law, Desa Perkins (Ricky), Teli Dempster (Joe), and Kia Barrilleaux (Troy); brother-in-law, Ty Hebert (Kristi); nephews, Seth, Kevin, Shae, Sean, Sage, Saul, Carson, and Brayden; and nieces, Keli, Lea, Abbi, Liddi, Brae, and Jaia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russel and Ida Mire Boudreaux; sister-in-law, Gina Blanchard; nephew, Drew Bonvillain; and nieces, Lacey Landry, Stacey Landry, and Meagan Barrilleaux.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
