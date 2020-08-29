Jennifer Rae Duet, 34, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Gonzales, passed away on Aug. 22, 2020.



A memorial visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux.



She is survived by her fiancé, Bryan Boudreaux; brother, Jayson Duet; three sons, Brett Boudreaux, Byron Boudreaux and Kain Boudreaux; and three daughters, Hailey Babin, Kyleigh Boudreaux and Kynsley Boudreaux; .



She was preceded in death by her father, David Duet; and mother, Velma Duet.



Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



