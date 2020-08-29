1/1
Jennifer Rae Duet
Jennifer Rae Duet, 34, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Gonzales, passed away on Aug. 22, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her fiancé, Bryan Boudreaux; brother, Jayson Duet; three sons, Brett Boudreaux, Byron Boudreaux and Kain Boudreaux; and three daughters, Hailey Babin, Kyleigh Boudreaux and Kynsley Boudreaux; .

She was preceded in death by her father, David Duet; and mother, Velma Duet.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
