|
|
Jenny Lee Marie Kraemer Rhodes Cotton, age 87, a native of Houma and resident of Robeline, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma from 9:30 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Father Joey Pilola, will begin at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.
Jenny Lee is survived by her husband, Curtis Cotton; two sons, Gene Rhodes and wife Sally, Kirby Rhodes II and wife Tessie; grandchildren, Chris Rhodes, Corey Rhodes, Cade Rhodes, Kirby Rhodes III; six great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kirby Rhodes; parents, Howard and Viola Lirette Kraemer; and granddaughter, Katie Lynn Rhodes.
Jenny Lee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know her.
Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Heritage Manor and St. Catherine Hospice.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019