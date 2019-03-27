Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc. - Morgan City, LA - Morgan City
715 6th Street
Morgan City, LA 70380
(985) 384-8643
Jerald Alvin McGuire

Jerald Alvin McGuire Obituary
Bishop Jerald Alvin McGuire, 60, a native of Morgan City and a resident of Houma, passed away at 10:35 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Visitation from 6 -7 p.m. on Thursday March 28, at Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth St. in Morgan City and will resume from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29, at the Siracusaville Recreation Center, 1110 Grace St. in Morgan City.

Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Christel McGuire; sons, Jerald (Brittany) Callery, and Gerald Ruffin; daughters, Lowanda Ruffin, Ashley McGuire, Courtney McGuire, and Brittany Watkins; son by marriage, Larry Chatman; brothers, Gladstone Sanders, Clarence McGuire and Tim Mitchell; sister, Evette Williams; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; stepfather; his first wife; and mother-in-law.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
