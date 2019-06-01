Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Jeramie Coose Obituary
Jeramie Coose, 27, a native of Houma and a resident of Schriever, passed away May 29, 2019.

Visitation will be at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West (4511 West Park Avenue, Gray, LA) Tuesday, June 4 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume Wednesday, June 5 from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 1 p.m.

He is survived by his parents, Margie and Corey Clement; brothers, Jonathan Coose, Jarred Naquin, Justin and Jordan Coose; sister, Teri Clement; grandmother, Mary L. Fox; aunts, Tina Ordoyne and Geralding Authement; uncles- Sammy Ordoyne, Ephie Dupre Sr. and Troy Dupre Sr; godmother, Terrie M. Carter. "Brothers" - Jonathon Walker, Zachary Hawkes, Terry Dupre Jr., Keith Hutchinson and Cade Ordoyne.

He is preceded in death by his father - William "Billy" Coose; grandparents - Samuel J. Ordoyne Sr; grandmother, Theresa W. Dupre.

Jeramie was full of life, always smiling. His favorite thing to say was "Ya heard me."
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 1 to June 3, 2019
