Jerelyn Fitzgerald Richard
1936 - 2020
Jerelyn Fitzgerald Richard went to be with the Lord and her daughter the morning of June 27, 2020.

Jere, Mom, MeMaw Jere, Artist, Friend remained active in serving the Lord until her last breath. Daily conversations with her husband of 60 years, Tom Richard, and her beloved children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and foster children were always loving and punctuated with a reminder of how we "should" be doing something "more." What echoed in her comments were the calls toward serving others.

Jere spent her life engaged in family activities, advocating for the needy, actively promoting arts in the community and pursuing a life with Christ through worshiping, teaching and studying the word of the Lord. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Houma for 61 years. Always yearning to do more, Jere was and continues to be an inspiration to family and community.

Born in Homer, La., raised in Baton Rouge and a 61-year resident of Houma, Jere is survived by her husband, Thomas Richard DVM; her children, Lia Black and husband Terry Black, Allison LaCour and husband Edward LaCour, Thomas (Tinker) Richard Jr. and wife Beth Richard, and Dale Richard and wife Kim Richard; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Ellen Roberts and Alee Magee.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Archie Dale Fitzgerald and Evelyn Webb Fitzgerald; and her daughter, Renee Richard.

Family and friends are invited to visitation at First Baptist Church of Houma, 4863 West Park Ave., beginning at 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Funeral services will begin with a celebration of her life at First Baptist Church of Houma starting at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the family requests masks be worn to all services.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to First Baptist Church of Houma, Terrebonne ARC or the Terrebonne Fine Art Guild.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Houma
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Houma
JUL
1
Burial
St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

13 entries
June 30, 2020
The world has lost one of kindest, loving, most giving souls. My prayers and thoughts to Tom, their children and grandchildren.
Camilla Drobish
Friend
June 30, 2020
We are so saddened by the loss of Jerelyn. She and Dr. Tom were so kind and gracious and welcoming to us. We have very fond memories of the fun, laughter and hospitality offered to us when we visited them.
We pray for peace, grace and strength during this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Tom and the entire family.

With deepest sympathy,
Talu and Lee Epps
Lee Epps
Friend
June 30, 2020
You will be missed by many including me you were my art teacher,mother in law,then friend I know Rene is happy to have her mom home
Melissa Hall
Friend
June 29, 2020
We will always remember Jere's inspiring "Grace before Meals", her warm hospitality, her delicious meals, her Christmas party speciality, our bi-weekly bridge games. Jere gave much of herself to others through her art, her art lessons, her work with TARC, work with Houses for Humanity and so many other endeavours. We'll miss our fun times with Jere. Love and prayers to the whole Richard family.
Glenny Lee Buquet
Friend
June 29, 2020
Sorry to hear about Mrs. Jere . I just saw the Facebook notice. Praying for you Mr. Tom and your family.
Joe Arnold
Friend
June 29, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Richard family...my love and prayers for each of you... Sabrina and Shawn Lemon
Sabrina Smith Lemon
Friend
June 29, 2020
I did not know Mrs. Jere that well as she is the mother of my precious sister-in-law, Lia....I only saw her at family
weddings but did talk with her at those functions & she was always such a delight , very sweet & outgoing....I enjoyed those visits with her...Being around Mrs. Jere, I could see where Lia got her sweetness, kindness & thoughtfulness from....My prayers are with all the family & know that God is watching over alll....much love to all..
Edward Fincher
June 29, 2020
I have such fond memories of Mrs. Jere, I have known her all my life. She was such a wonderful woman always doing something for someone else. She always had some kind of project going on. She had such a positive outlook and was encouraging to everyone. She was such a caring, loving lady and will be missed by so many friends and family.
Peggy Dugas
Friend
June 29, 2020
I will miss your beautiful soul and your smile my friend. You were such a giving person and always tried to help in any way you could. I am praying for you and your family. May you RIP in HIS arms and glory. Amen.
Darlene Eschete
Friend
June 29, 2020
The family is a great friend of mine about 45 years. She is very special person. She very sweet and kind.
Wade Price
Friend
June 28, 2020
Jeri was a generous person and a dear friend. I and several others will miss her at our art guild. She loved teaching children for so many years and shared her talent with countless people. My condolences to her family.
Karen Bordok
Friend
June 28, 2020
Dr Tom
I was so saddened to read about Jere-she was always such a bright light in Homemakers Club where I first met her and again to have our friendship renewed at the Senior Center exercise class.
I thank God that He had us cross paths and that we could enjoy each others company for the short time we had.
My deepest sympathy and prayers to you and your family during this difficult time.
Cathy Reid
Friend
June 28, 2020
We will always hold the memory of Mrs. Jeri in our hearts.
Praying for you all during this difficult time.

With Our deepest sympathy,
James And Mary Ray
Mary Ray
Acquaintance
