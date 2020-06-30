Jerelyn Fitzgerald Richard went to be with the Lord and her daughter the morning of June 27, 2020.



Jere, Mom, MeMaw Jere, Artist, Friend remained active in serving the Lord until her last breath. Daily conversations with her husband of 60 years, Tom Richard, and her beloved children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and foster children were always loving and punctuated with a reminder of how we "should" be doing something "more." What echoed in her comments were the calls toward serving others.



Jere spent her life engaged in family activities, advocating for the needy, actively promoting arts in the community and pursuing a life with Christ through worshiping, teaching and studying the word of the Lord. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Houma for 61 years. Always yearning to do more, Jere was and continues to be an inspiration to family and community.



Born in Homer, La., raised in Baton Rouge and a 61-year resident of Houma, Jere is survived by her husband, Thomas Richard DVM; her children, Lia Black and husband Terry Black, Allison LaCour and husband Edward LaCour, Thomas (Tinker) Richard Jr. and wife Beth Richard, and Dale Richard and wife Kim Richard; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Ellen Roberts and Alee Magee.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Archie Dale Fitzgerald and Evelyn Webb Fitzgerald; and her daughter, Renee Richard.



Family and friends are invited to visitation at First Baptist Church of Houma, 4863 West Park Ave., beginning at 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Funeral services will begin with a celebration of her life at First Baptist Church of Houma starting at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the family requests masks be worn to all services.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to First Baptist Church of Houma, Terrebonne ARC or the Terrebonne Fine Art Guild.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



