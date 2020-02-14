Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremiah Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremiah Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremiah Turner Obituary
Jeremiah "Jerry" Turner, 92, a native of Louiseville, Ky. and resident of Houma, passed away on Feb. 13, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Alice Pellegrin Turner; sons, Terry Turner (Nora) and Jason Turner (Allyson); and grandchildren, Nathan Turner (Heather), Elizabeth Turner, Ethan Turner, Leighton Turner and Wil Turner.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Bell Turner; father, William Turner; brother, William Turner; sister, Molly Hecht (Mickey); brother-in-law, Don Pellegrin; and father and mother-in-law, Elmo and Lottie Pellegrin.

Jerry was a Marine for 2 1/2 years during World War II, in the Air Force National Guard at Tulane, and in the Air Force for 3 1/2 years during the Korean War. He also worked at Houma Boats Works.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremiah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -