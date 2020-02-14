|
|
Jeremiah "Jerry" Turner, 92, a native of Louiseville, Ky. and resident of Houma, passed away on Feb. 13, 2020.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Alice Pellegrin Turner; sons, Terry Turner (Nora) and Jason Turner (Allyson); and grandchildren, Nathan Turner (Heather), Elizabeth Turner, Ethan Turner, Leighton Turner and Wil Turner.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Bell Turner; father, William Turner; brother, William Turner; sister, Molly Hecht (Mickey); brother-in-law, Don Pellegrin; and father and mother-in-law, Elmo and Lottie Pellegrin.
Jerry was a Marine for 2 1/2 years during World War II, in the Air Force National Guard at Tulane, and in the Air Force for 3 1/2 years during the Korean War. He also worked at Houma Boats Works.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020