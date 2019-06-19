|
|
A Celebration of Life Service for Jerenda "Wakanda" U'nae Nicole Dillard, 31, will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at New Zion Baptist Church, 263 Grand Caillou Road, Houma. Pastor Corion Gray will be the officiating minister.
Interment will follow in the New Zion Church Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the church until time of services.
Jerenda was born on Friday, Aug. 7, 1987 to Leslie Bolden Sr. and Suzette Stewart in Houma. She attended schools in Terrebonne Parish and graduated in 2005. She was a really good cook, having worked at The Golden Corral as well as other local restaurants.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, the Rev. Cyreal Chapman, Catherine Stewart and Earl and Rose Bolden Sr.; and her godfather, Gately Virgin Jr.
Jerenda was suddenly taken from this earthly life on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Houma.
Jerenda leaves to celebrate her life and cherish her precious memory; her parents, Leslie Bolden Jr. and Suzette (Clifton Brown) Stewart, of Houma; her siblings, Kwanza Bolden, Jawanda Stewart, Jeraniqua Dillard, Dylanda Bolden, D'Laci Bolden, Jasmine Verret, Leslie Bolden Jr., Jerard (Brittany) Stewart and Timothy Dillard, all of Houma; Brandy Coleman and Bryan Coleman of Omaha, Nebraska; and Jaron Dillard of Kansas City, Missouri; grandparents, Beatrice Smith, Sarah Chapman and Robert (Diane) Chapman, all of Houma; godmother, Courtney Virgin, of Houma; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends who loved her dearly.
Arrangements are by Carney Funeral Home, Lafayette, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 19 to June 20, 2019