Jerome (Jerry) Degruise
Mt. Pleasant, MI - Jerome (Jerry) Joseph Degruise, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, MI, went home to God on September 8, 2020, with his wife, family and close friends by his side, after a courageous battle with Mesothelioma. He was born on January 11, 1947, in Raceland, LA. There was a memorial service on September 14th at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Shepherd, MI. Interment was at St. Leo's Catholic Cemetery in Winn following the service with full military honors. He is survived by his loving wife Judi Simon Degruise; daughter, Mary-Vanessa (Craig) Slawson; sons Douglas Degruise and David (Monica) Degruise; his father Wilfred Degruise (Winnie Babin); eight grandchildren; several brother and sister-in-laws; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jerry is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Degruise and father and mother-in-law Jerry & Martha Simon. Jerry was a retired US Navy veteran. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 349 in Raceland. He was a choir member and served on the parish council of St. Vincent de Paul. Catholic Church. Memorials may be made on behalf of Jerry to Isabella County Cancer Society.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
SEP
14
Memorial service
01:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

September 14, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jerry's passing. I worked with Jerry several years ago at Bank of Alma. He was always so helpful and pleasant. But most of all he was funny, always joking and laughing! You will be missed Jerry, rest in peace.
Debbie (Sitts) Andrew
Coworker
September 14, 2020
so sorry to hear about Jerry's passing we will miss the both of you coming in and alway's having smiles, will keep you and your family in thoughts and prayers.
Edmore True Value Crew
September 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will think about you and miss
you always. We will especially remember all the good times we had together down south. Judi, you are in our prayers and Jerry will always be in our hearts. The Eckerts, Pat and Steve
Pat and Steve Eckert
Friend
September 13, 2020
Our hearts and prayers are with you during this time. Jerry was part of our lives and his passing has filled us with sadness. "And the sun will shine on his countenance".

Linda Milan Upchurch, Ira & Margie Milan
Linda Upchurch
September 13, 2020
Judi, Douglas, David, Mary-Vanessa and your families, we are praying for all of you at this time. We are thankful for the fond memories of our Degruise cousins' gatherings when you all visited Louisiana.
Jerry will always be with us.
May your strong faith in God
bring you peace.

Mary(John) Weimer, Evelyn(Tom) Dupuy, Janet(Marty) Owens
Degruise-Waguespack Cousins
Mary Weimer
Family
September 12, 2020
The world has lost a great person with so many life giving accomplishments. Jerry is deeply missed. I am so proud to have been Jerry's friend, and so honored that a few months ago; Jerry stopped at the house, just to say Hi! and chat for a few moments. My prayers go out to Judi and the family.
Timothy Sieracki
Friend
September 12, 2020
Jerry was one of those neighbors who was always around, and with a warm smile. Condolences to the family.
Rosie Nedry
Neighbor
September 11, 2020
So shocked and sad to read this. Prayers to all.
Mary Hernandez
Friend
September 11, 2020
Judi...Thinking of you during this especially difficult time. I will always remember Jerry for that 70 Mile Ice Cream Trip, his love of biking, and motorcycling. Most importantly though, his love for you! May you find peace and comfort in God's love in the days ahead.
Wendy Lumbert
Friend
September 11, 2020
September 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss Judi! He was a very nice man. God bless you and give you strength.
Sue and Wayne Chubb
Friend
September 11, 2020
September 11, 2020
Oh, Jerry....going to miss the laughter....! Heaven has gained an amazing man. Sending sympathy and hugs to Judi, will be thinking of you and the family in the coming days.
Becky Goodhall
Friend
