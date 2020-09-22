Jerome (Jerry) Degruise
Mt. Pleasant, MI - Jerome (Jerry) Joseph Degruise, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, MI, went home to God on September 8, 2020, with his wife, family and close friends by his side, after a courageous battle with Mesothelioma. He was born on January 11, 1947, in Raceland, LA. There was a memorial service on September 14th at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Shepherd, MI. Interment was at St. Leo's Catholic Cemetery in Winn following the service with full military honors. He is survived by his loving wife Judi Simon Degruise; daughter, Mary-Vanessa (Craig) Slawson; sons Douglas Degruise and David (Monica) Degruise; his father Wilfred Degruise (Winnie Babin); eight grandchildren; several brother and sister-in-laws; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jerry is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Degruise and father and mother-in-law Jerry & Martha Simon. Jerry was a retired US Navy veteran. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 349 in Raceland. He was a choir member and served on the parish council of St. Vincent de Paul. Catholic Church. Memorials may be made on behalf of Jerry to Isabella County Cancer Society
.