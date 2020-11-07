Jerome Joseph Williams

Chauvin - Jerome Joseph Williams, 58, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Chauvin, LA, passed away peacefully at 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his companion, Brenda Vincent; sons, Akeem Vincent, Sr. and Du'Quain Vincent; daughter, Taiyana Vincent; three grandchildren; brothers, Robert Ross, Albert, Jr., Alvin, Clarence and Howard Williams (Linda); sisters, Diana Williams (Randy), Consuela DaJean, Sandra, Mazie, Hazel and Rosie Lee; and godchildren, Ajari, Bria and Jabri Vincent.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Apollonia Vincent; parents, Albert, Sr. and Rosiemae Ross Williams.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



