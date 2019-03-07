Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Jerome Parker Obituary
Jerome "Black Magic" Parker, 55, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at New Rising Sun Baptist Church, 230 St. Charles St., Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Symian Little and Aaron Michael Parker; granddaughter, Chloe; brothers, Delloid Douglas and Eddie Hawkins Jr. (Samantha); sister, Freda Pharr (Patrick); and numerous of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Parker Douglas (Bernie); father, Eddie Hawkins Sr.; brother, Bryan K. Hawkins; sister, Dawn Faye Douglas; paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Hazel Hawkins; and maternal grandparents, Lawrence Sr. and Lillie Mae Parker.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
