1/1
Jerome Paul DeRoche
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome Paul "Dee" DeRoche, age 60, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence. He was a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Sunday, August 2, beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, August 3, from 9 a.m. until his Celebration of Life service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Dee is survived by his son, Jerome DeRoche, Jr. and fiancé Crystal Rochel and her children, Aaliyah and Braxton English; brothers, Terry DeRoche, Sr. and wife Glenna; Sammy DeRocheand wife Liz, Wilson DeRoche Jr., and Jeff DeRoche, Sr. and wife Jenny.

He is also survived by his companion and friend, Jill Junot.

Dee is preceded in death by his parents, Wilson Sr. and Bella Lirette DeRoche; and brothers, Danny DeRoche, Sr. and Randy DeRoche.

Dee was a loving father to his only son, little Dee. He was fun, loving, great personality and loved his family dearly. He enjoyed family gatherings and having a good time. Anyone who knew him, knew he was an avid outdoorsman and loved Nascar. He was a Diesel Mechanic with over 35 years of experience in the Oil and Gas Industry. He will be dearly missed by his family and his legacy will live on.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 1, 2020
Dre was a unique person. He was a hard worker and just a good guy. I worked with Dee for about 30 years and I’m very sorry to hear of his passing.
Dee will be greatly missed.
Prayers to the family.
Sam Wactor
Coworker
July 31, 2020
Dee you will be missed.
Brian Hart
Friend
July 31, 2020
Dee was a very mind man and always made me feel welcome in his presence. He will be missed dearly and I am sending my prayers to the family.
Stetson Edwards
Coworker
July 31, 2020
I worked with Dee since 2006. I will miss him
Allan Champagne
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved