Jerome W. "Roney" Ford, 40, a native and resident of Harvey, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at Fisher Community Church 1737 L B Landry Ave. in New Orleans. Burial will be in St. Joseph Baptist Church Cemetery 241 Robinson Ave. in Marrero.



Jerome is survived by his wife, Brandy P. Ford; mother, Ollie Ford; father, George Bougere; adopted mother, Ophelia Brewer; fathers that reared him, Willie Holmes and Donald Henderson; sons, Jairon King, Merlin Adams and La'Von Adams; daughters, Infiniti Faulkner and Shalaina Adams; brothers, Jarard and Trikee Ross; sisters, Consquella Jordan, India Brown and Tamara George; two grandchildren; in-laws; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his son, Jerome Porter.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy Napoleonville, LA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store