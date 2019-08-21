|
|
Jerry Gene Cade, 81, died at 10:02 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Born March 10, 1938, he was a native of Dallas, Texas and resident of Napoleonville.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Rita Corde Cade; son Matthew S. Cade and wife Penny Breaux Cade; daughter Sarah L. Wade and husband William Kent Wade; grandchildren Emily Rose Cade and Cameron Matthew Cade and brother Richard Craig Cade.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Marjorie Jones Cade, and sister Claudia Cade Harmon.
Jerry was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed painting, cooking and raising livestock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Assumption Parish Council on Aging, 166 La. 1008, Napoleonville, LA 70390.
Private services will be held at the family's request.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019