Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
For more information about
Jerry Cade
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Cade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Gene Cade

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Gene Cade Obituary
Jerry Gene Cade, 81, died at 10:02 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Born March 10, 1938, he was a native of Dallas, Texas and resident of Napoleonville.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Rita Corde Cade; son Matthew S. Cade and wife Penny Breaux Cade; daughter Sarah L. Wade and husband William Kent Wade; grandchildren Emily Rose Cade and Cameron Matthew Cade and brother Richard Craig Cade.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Marjorie Jones Cade, and sister Claudia Cade Harmon.

Jerry was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed painting, cooking and raising livestock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Assumption Parish Council on Aging, 166 La. 1008, Napoleonville, LA 70390.

Private services will be held at the family's request.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now