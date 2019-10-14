|
|
Jerry J. Orgeron, 86, a native and resident of Gheens, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Ted Orgeron; daughter, Susan Sevranek; brothers, Willis and Dicky Orgeron; sisters, Beverly Dufrene, Linda Dempster and Carolyn Orgeron; step-sister, Julie Matherne; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Orgeron; son, Tom Orgeron; parents, Harris and Nazy Orgeron; and brothers, Milner "White" Orgeron and Roland Orgeron.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019