Jerry Marie Vito Breaux, 82, a native of Bourg and resident of Houma, passed away on June 12, 2020.



A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will continue on Thursday, June 18, from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Holy Rosary Cemetery.



She is survived by daughters, Cheryl (Pat) Boudreaux; son, Mark Breaux; brother, Regas Vito (Dot); sister, Judy Dehart; 19 grandchildren, Travis Bergeron Sr., Britney Breaux, Hank Breaux Jr., Catina Boudreaux Portier, Christie Boudreaux Fanguy, Patrick P. Boudreaux Jr., Matthew Breaux, and Michael Foret; 16 great-grandchildren, Katley Breaux, Brenon Breaux, Kristin Portier, Austin Portier, Blaze Portier, Trevor Fanguy, Trey Fanguy, Tanner Fanguy, Sara Boudreaux, Emily Boudreaux, Torie Breaux, Niko Breaux, TArie Bergeron, Taylah Bergeron, Marcus Alexander, Travis Bergeron Jr. and Lilly Breaux; and great-great-grandchildren, Iris Portier and Kolten Portier.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Breaux; parents, Arthur and Elnora Lebeouf Vito; son, Hank John Breaux Sr.; daughter, Eleanor Marie "Ellie" Breaux; sister, Nancy Hebert and Betty Autin; and brother, Richard Vito.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.



