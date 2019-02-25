|
|
Jerry Nicholas Matherne, 89, a native of Larose and resident of Luling, passed away on Feb. 23, 2019. Services will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Feb. 28, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Luling. Funeral mass with begin at 11 a.m., with procession following to burial in Holy Savior Cemetery in Lockport.
Mr. Jerry is survived by his children; Shane A. Matherne (Angela), Robert M. Matherne (Gilda), Marianne M. St. Romain (Michael), and Lisa M. Ballard (Marshall); 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Matherne was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Sevin Matherne; parents, Mark Joseph Sr. and Annie D. Matherne; brothers, Mark J. Matherne Jr. and Vince Matherne; and sister, Genevieve Breaux.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019