Jerry Paul Adams, Sr.

Houma - Jerry Paul Adams, Sr., 69, a native and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Moday, November 16, 2020.

A Memorial Visitation will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:00 am to Memorial Service at 11:00 am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA followed by burial in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2 in Houma, LA.

He is survived by his wife, Julianne "Penny" Adams; sons, Jerry Adams, Jr. and wife Lisa, Shawn Adams and wife Dawn; daughter, Julie Whitney and husband Matthew; niece, Crystal LeBlanc; brothers, Donald Adams and wife Liz, Robert Adams and wife Angela, Rickie Adams and wife Greta, Steve Adams and wife Penny; sisters, Brenda A. Samanie and husband Michael, Debra Champagne and companion Craig; grandchildren, Macy and husband Louis, Mia, Brody, Kennedy, Cameron and Reagan.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Valdia Adams, Jr. and Eula Adams; brothers, David Adams, Valdia Adams III.

Jerry was married to the love of his life for 50 beautiful years. Together, they created a loving and close family that they spent plenty of time with. He always enjoyed fishing trips, nights out to dinner, and vacations with them all. His grandchildren were his world, and he made that known to them. His passion was collecting and restoring antique cars. He had a kind and giving soul who never met a stranger. He could fix anything that was broken and was his family's and friends' go-to person. He will be missed by all and especially by his little pup, Sophie.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in in charge of the arrangements.



