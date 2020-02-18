|
|
Mr. Jerry R. Plocher, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend to many went home to be with Jesus on Feb. 18, at his home, surrounded by his family in Bayou Blue. Born in French Camp, Miss. on May 22, 1944.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, Feb. 21, from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave. in Gray. Burial will follow at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 2.
Mr. Jerry had humble beginnings. Always a sportsman, he played football and wrestled in high school. His love for adventure brought him to many states around the U.S. Eventually, Mr. Jerry found himself in Louisiana, where he began work in the oil field.
He met his beautiful wife, Marie, on a blind date during Madi Gras in 1965. Quickly falling in love, they soon got married on July 22, 1967. During this time, he served six honorable years in the Army Reserves, working in the casting crew doing oil field work. He was a Sergeant (E-5) when he left the Army in 1971.
Throughout the years, he worked as a deep-sea diver, car salesman and eventually became a trucker. He spent the rest of his career as a truck driver, which allowed him to explore the U.S. significantly and he affectionately named his big rig 'Ole Blue. He was a selfless, hardworking man who will be sorely missed by so many. He showed compassion, love and kindness along with a healthy dose of jokes, teasing, mischief and a ton of laughter to all he encountered. He had a passion for helping anyone in need, including people and animals.
Mr. Jerry enjoyed spending time outside doing his favorite activities, exploring the woods, fishing, hunting and walking his beloved dogs. He read his Bible every night and had a close relationship with Jesus. He is loved and adored by his wife, children and grandchildren. He made a lasting impact on all of those around him, friends and strangers alike, and will always be in the hearts and memories of his loved ones.
He is survived by his wife, Eula Marie Bourg Plocher; daughter, Robin Plocher, and Josie Picou; son-in-law, Troy Picou; son, Joe Plocher; grandchildren, Scarlet Plocher, Brooke Budine (Kyle), Dorion Lirette, Jeremy Lirette, and Bethany Lirette, Sabrina Picou, and Braxton Picou; and sisters, Faye Stewart and Amy Mitchell (Zack); brother, Paul Burchfield (Gena), and Ricky Burchfield (Susie); sister-in-law, Natalie Keller; brothers-in-law, Murphy Bourg (Gail), and Douglas Bourg (Velda); 21 nieces and nephews; and his furry companion, Delilah.
He was preceded in death by mother, Lucy Burchfield and stepfather, Hugh Burchfield; father, Jodie Plocher; brother, Joe Davis Plocher; and brothers-in-law, Miller Bourg, John Stewart and Victor Keller.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020