Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Liner Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Ray Liner Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Ray Liner Jr. Obituary
Jerry Ray Liner Jr., 26, resident of Dulac, born April 19, 1994 passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Services will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his parents, Marsha and Jerry Liner Sr.; sister, Jadia Liner; and niece, Marlie Moore.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold "Harry" and Enice "T-Eun" Billiot and Reynold and Martha Liner.

He was a loving son that loved to fish and rides his motorcycle. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 4 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -