|
|
Jerry Ray Liner Jr., 26, resident of Dulac, born April 19, 1994 passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Services will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his parents, Marsha and Jerry Liner Sr.; sister, Jadia Liner; and niece, Marlie Moore.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold "Harry" and Enice "T-Eun" Billiot and Reynold and Martha Liner.
He was a loving son that loved to fish and rides his motorcycle. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 4 to May 5, 2020