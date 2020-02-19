|
|
Jerry Ray Miller passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in his Gretna home. He was born on Aug. 29, 1936.
Jerry was married to his loving late wife of 63 years, Barbara Millet Miller. He provided a loving homestead for his family, which extended, not only to humans, but also to his dog Lilly and cats, Beau and Cecil. Jerry loved his family and his pets. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was also a Member of the Order of the Free and Accepted Masons. He was a resident of Thibodaux for 35 years prior to moving back to Gretna.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Richard Miller and Elsie Marshall Miller; wife Barbara Millet Miller; and son Randal Scott Miller.
He is survived by his children, Troy Alan Miller (Carolina Scott), Rhonda Rae Miller Savoie (Scott Savoie) and Richard Dudley Miller; four grandsons, Charles Alan Miller (Christopher Edward Stokes), Alec Matthew Miller, Blaine Edmond Savoie (Chelsea Edwards) and Spencer Ray Savoie; and brother- and sister-in-law, Eugene and Betty Miller.
However you addressed him either as Jerry, Dad or "PawPaw," he will forever live in our hearts and will be greatly missed.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, followed by a memorial service from 11 a.m. to noon at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge.
Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020