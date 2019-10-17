|
Jerry Waguespack, 83, a native of Vacherie and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. The burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Delatte Waguespack; daughters, Lisa Barras (Brian) and Mona Small (Lanny); son, Keith Waguespack (Wayne Himel); stepson, Jamie Stieffel (Della); grandchildren, Kevin Barras (Hannah), Shannon Cook (Bryan), and Gabrielle Small; step-grandchildren, Eric Stieffel and Alec Stieffel; great-grandchildren, Kyler, Kolten, and Kallen Barras, and Bryan Cook; and one brother, Wilbert Waguespack Jr.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Juanita Kling Waguespack; grandson, Tim Barras; his parents, Wilbert Waguespack Sr. and Elise Dolese Waguespack; one sister, Iris Kling; and brother, Clyde Waguespack Sr.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019