Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Waguespack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Waguespack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Waguespack Obituary
Jerry Waguespack, 83, a native of Vacherie and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. The burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Delatte Waguespack; daughters, Lisa Barras (Brian) and Mona Small (Lanny); son, Keith Waguespack (Wayne Himel); stepson, Jamie Stieffel (Della); grandchildren, Kevin Barras (Hannah), Shannon Cook (Bryan), and Gabrielle Small; step-grandchildren, Eric Stieffel and Alec Stieffel; great-grandchildren, Kyler, Kolten, and Kallen Barras, and Bryan Cook; and one brother, Wilbert Waguespack Jr.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Juanita Kling Waguespack; grandson, Tim Barras; his parents, Wilbert Waguespack Sr. and Elise Dolese Waguespack; one sister, Iris Kling; and brother, Clyde Waguespack Sr.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now