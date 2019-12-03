Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Jerry Wayne Darcey


1967 - 2019
Jerry Wayne Darcey Obituary
Jerry Wayne "Bop" Darcey, a resident of Durant, Okla., left this life too soon on Nov. 30, 2019, at the age of 51. He was born in Houma, to Jerry Xavier Darcey and Janet Annette (Ware) Darcey on Dec. 23, 1967.

A memorial in Jerry's honor will be held at a later date.

Jerry was a man who loved to be outside fishing and hunting. He cherished his family, especially his kids. He loved to give his beloved wife Regina a "hard time." He wanted nothing but the happiness of his family and to spend time with his pal and pet "Ziggy."

Jerry is survived by his wife, Regina; children Kameron Stowers of Durant.; Derrick Darcey of Durant; Kodie Stowers of Mead, Okla.; Valarie Verdin of Houma; Victoria Bonvillian of Houma; and Jeremiah Xavier Darcey, Dylan Wayne Darcey and Dalyn Thomas; grandchildren, Ethan Bonvillian, Skylar Bonvillian, Branson Bonvillian, Zander Bonvillian Gracie Verdin, Makayla Verdin, Isiah Darcey and Michael Dosh; and sister, Cynthia Davis.

He was also survived by his godparents, Kirby and Cheryl Falcon; nieces Charlene Davis and Lena Davis; and nephew Lee Davis.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Janet Darcey; grandparents Ailene and Floyd; and niece Elizabeth.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
