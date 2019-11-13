|
|
Jerry Wayne Lewis, 64, a native of Silsbee, Texas and resident of Houma, died at 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife, Dora Marcel Lewis; two children, Gail Thibodeaux and Heather Odom (Cedric); grandchildren, Kathleen LeBoeuf, Earl Thibodeaux Jr., Tate Odom, Colby Odom, and Carson Odom; siblings, Arthur Lewis Jr. (Chris), Kenneth Lewis, Betty Jean Alexander, and Larry D'wayne Lewis and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Hicks Lewis Sr. and Annie Oleta Lewis; and son-in-law, Earl Thibodeaux Sr.
Jerry was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who enjoyed the simple things in life as long as he was surrounded by people he loved. He was an Army veteran.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019